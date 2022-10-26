Unpacking Pennsylvania's Only Senate Debate Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email This combination of file photos shows Democratic Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, and Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022 photos. ( AP News / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington, David Escobar and Cat Sposato Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios