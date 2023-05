Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

A Ukrainian tank rides near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, May 12, 2023.

( Libkos / AP Photo )