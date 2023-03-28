A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Late Night Basie Brings Count Basie's Works to a New Audience

Download

March 28, 2023

Count Basie and his orchestra playing to a packed house at Carnegie Hall on July 1, 1977 at the Newport Jazz Festival.
( Rene Perez / AP Photo )
Produced by Cat Sposato
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios