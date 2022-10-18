LA City Council Crisis Highlights Issues of Anti-Blackness Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Stickers are placed on the pictures of Los Angeles Council members Gil Cedillo, left, and Nury Martinez near the entrance of the John Ferraro Council Chamber Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. ( Ringo H.W. Chiu, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Cat Sposato Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios