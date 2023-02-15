A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Poet José Olivarez Discusses “Promises of Gold”

Download

February 15, 2023

Front cover of "Promises of Gold"
( Henry Holt & Co )
Produced by Cat Sposato
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios