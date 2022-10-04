Unpacking Colombian President Gustavo Petro's UNGA Speech

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken poses with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro as they attend a meeting to review cooperation on security, trade and climate change issues. Oct. 3, 2022 in Bogota

( Luisa Gonzalez / AP Photo )