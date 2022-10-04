A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Unpacking Colombian President Gustavo Petro's UNGA Speech

Download

October 4, 2022

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken poses with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro as they attend a meeting to review cooperation on security, trade and climate change issues. Oct. 3, 2022 in Bogota
( Luisa Gonzalez / AP Photo )
Produced by Cat Sposato
Hosted by Janae Pierre
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios