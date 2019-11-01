The Takeaway

A series of interviews with 2020 presidential hopefuls from Politics with Amy Walter.
-
Nov 1, 2019
Amy Walter sits down with presidential hopeful, Senator Amy Klobuchar to talk about her candidacy and vision for the future.
-
Jul 12, 2019
Amy Spoke with Representative Seth Moulton, who represents Massachusetts's Sixth Congressional district.
-
Jun 21, 2019
Amy Walter spoke with Colorado Senator Michael Bennet to discuss his campaign, his 10-year Senate career, and his vision for the nation.
-
Jun 14, 2019
Is Democratic Socialism the way to defeat Donald Trump? Bernie Sanders thinks so.
-
May 18, 2019
Amy Walter talks to Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang about his 2020 campaign.
-
Apr 12, 2019
Amy Walter talks to presidential hopeful Senator Cory Booker about his campaign and vision for the future.
-
Mar 29, 2019
Democratic candidate Julián Castro on upending people’s expectations.
-
Mar 15, 2019
Presidential hopeful Jay Inslee on his fight to tackle climate change.
-
Feb 22, 2019
Mayor Pete Buttigieg has formed an exploratory committee to consider a run for president in 2020.