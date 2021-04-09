The Takeaway's ongoing coverage of voter suppression.
Apr 9, 2021
This Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed into law a bipartisan bill to expand voting access in the state.
Apr 7, 2021
Senator Mitch McConnell retaliated by accusing corporations of “behaving like a woke parallel government."
Apr 2, 2021
Lawmakers in Georgia are part of a national trend in which legislators across the country have introduced more than 250 bills that aim to restrict voting.
Apr 2, 2021
SB7 would do everything from limit early voting hours to prohibit drive-thru voting in the state.