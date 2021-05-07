Democratic Bill Seeks to Combat Voting Restriction Legislation. But Will Congress Pass It? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email peaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address reporters on H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. ( AP ) Produced by Patricia Yacob and José Olivares Hosted by Linda O'Leary Produced by PRX and WNYC