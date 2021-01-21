The Takeaway's ongoing coverage of the Biden administration.
Jan 21, 2021
After his inauguration, President Joe Biden sent a piece of immigration reform legislation to Congress that would give roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship.
Jan 21, 2021
During his inaugural address Wednesday, President Biden said he wants to "repair our alliances and engage with the world once again."
Jan 21, 2021
On Wednesday afternoon, Joe Biden became the first president in U.S. history to denounce white supremacy in an inaugural address.
Jan 20, 2021
The Takeaway breaks down the significance of the Biden-Harris inauguration and looks ahead to how President Biden plans to address several policy challenges in his first 100 days.
Jan 20, 2021
McCarthy has now been picked by President Joe Biden to be the first National Climate Advisor.
Jan 20, 2021
All eyes have been on Washington, D.C., since the insurrection at the Capitol earlier this month and with inauguration activities underway.
Jan 19, 2021
Local and federal law enforcement agencies have been ramping up security ahead of the inauguration, transforming part of Washington, D.C. into a de facto militarized security zone.
Jan 13, 2021
From last week’s insurrection to police brutality to mass shootings, denial runs deep in this country.
Jan 13, 2021
Collectively, Americans have over $1.6 trillion worth of student loan debt.