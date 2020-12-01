The Takeaway

The courts and judicial system in this country have had to adapt to COVID-19 safety measures, and that’s meant some serious changes.

Nationwide courts have been closed to in-person hearings and jury trials for months, forcing them to hold these digitally or just postpone them.

This has caused a massive backlog in cases throughout the U.S., with cities like New York and San Diego now sitting on thousands of unheard criminal cases. These backlogs could affect courts for years to come.