At a time when the news cycle can feel like one tragedy or partisan death match after another, we here at The Takeaway want to let you know: we feel you. So to fight back we’re launching a new project we’re calling “America the Kind.”
VIDEO
Listen
Dec 25, 2018
The Takeaway has a present for you on this holiday: a special episode all about the good deeds that you, our listeners, have shared with us.
Listen
Dec 20, 2018
For our series "America The Kind," we connected a train conductor in California with one of his commuters.
Listen
Dec 18, 2018
Lisa Holden was worried people would think she was crazy for putting up her Christmas decorations right after Halloween. But when people found out why, the whole town joined in.
Listen
Dec 17, 2018
Barbara McIver and Tony Gilham have been neighbors in Red Bluff, Calif. for 36 years. Barbara says she's spent that whole time playing catch-up to Tony's neighborly acts of kindness.
Listen
Dec 10, 2018
Seventh grade Language Arts teacher Justin Parmenter launched a program worthy of the recognition of our series, America the Kind.
Listen
Dec 6, 2018
Parking in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles is a nightmare. But for two neighbors, a note on left on a door has eased the headaches.
Listen
Dec 3, 2018
For the first story in our series "America the Kind," we hear from a retiree going through a terrible loss who found solace in regular conversations with the receptionist at his gym.