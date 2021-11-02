The Takeaway

Aging While Queer: Pat and Paulette Martin on Finding Love Later in Life
Nov 2, 2021
In this episode of our ongoing series, Aging while Queer, we look at two different experiences of coming out as lesbian.
Throughout the Aging While Queer series, we feature advocates and elders who discuss what it's like to grow older as a member of the LGBTQ community. Too often our queer elders face discrimination and isolation as they age either at home or in senior housing. Advocates discuss the need for education, services, and legislation. We also welcome queer elders who share their stories about growing up and growing older.