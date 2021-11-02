The Takeaway

A list of our sites
Throughout the Aging While Queer series, we feature advocates and elders who discuss what it's like to grow older as a member of the LGBTQ community. Too often our queer elders face discrimination and isolation as they age either at home or in senior housing. Advocates discuss the need for education, services, and legislation. We also welcome queer elders who share their stories about growing up and growing older.

 