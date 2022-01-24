Mitch McConnell's Verbal Separation of African Americans and Americans Sparks Outrage 2022-01-24 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Mitch McConnell's Verbal Separation of African Americans and Americans Sparks Outrage A New Guaranteed Income Program Will Launch in Georgia This Year A Report Reveals Potential Conflicts of Interest in Sheriff Campaigns Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. goes down an escalator at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. ( Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / AP Photo ) Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios