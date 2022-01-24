A list of our sites
The Takeaway
The Takeaway
Mitch McConnell's Verbal Separation of African Americans and Americans Sparks Outrage 2022-01-24

January 24, 2022

A New Guaranteed Income Program Will Launch in Georgia This Year
A Report Reveals Potential Conflicts of Interest in Sheriff Campaigns
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. goes down an escalator at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
( Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / AP Photo )
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
