A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

A New Guaranteed Income Program Will Launch in Georgia This Year

Download

January 24, 2022

The Atlanta skyline.
( Photo: Business Wire )
Produced by Meg Dalton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios