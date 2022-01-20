A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How Antitrust Laws Are Defining the Facebook Monopolization Case 2022-01-20

January 20, 2022

Download
How to Reimagine Judging
A Word about Wordle
A Year and a Half After McGirt v. Oklahoma, State Officials Still Want Ruling Overturned
How Antitrust Laws Are Defining the Facebook Monopolization Case
Avaaz campaigners hold a banner in front of 100 cardboard cutouts of the Facebook founder/CEO before Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Produced by The Takeaway Staff @thetakeaway
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios