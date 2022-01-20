How Antitrust Laws Are Defining the Facebook Monopolization Case

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Avaaz campaigners hold a banner in front of 100 cardboard cutouts of the Facebook founder/CEO before Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

( Kevin Wolf / AP Images )