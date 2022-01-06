The Anniversary of the Jan. 6th Capitol Riot 2022-01-06 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Shares Her Story of Surviving the Insurrection Did the Lack of Civics in American Education Help Cause the Insurrection? A Historian Reflects on How to Teach the Insurrection How the Big Lie Led to the Insurrection The Capitol Insurrection's Impact on American Democracy Black and white photo of January 6th, 2021 Capitol Insurrection Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios