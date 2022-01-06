A list of our sites
The Anniversary of the Jan. 6th Capitol Riot 2022-01-06

January 6, 2022

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Shares Her Story of Surviving the Insurrection
Did the Lack of Civics in American Education Help Cause the Insurrection?
A Historian Reflects on How to Teach the Insurrection
How the Big Lie Led to the Insurrection
The Capitol Insurrection's Impact on American Democracy
Black and white photo of January 6th, 2021 Capitol Insurrection
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios