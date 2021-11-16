Do Climate Summits Like COP26 Really Matter? 2021-11-16 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Do Climate Summits Like COP26 Really Matter? Aging While Queer: Aging with HIV Israeli Military Surveillance Program Targets And Monitors Palestinians Using Facial Recognition Technology A member of security moves to apprehend a demonstrator at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios