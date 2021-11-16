Israeli Military Surveillance Program Targets And Monitors Palestinians Using Facial Recognition Technology Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email - In this June 2, 2021 file photo, Palestinians attend a rally organized by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), in Gaza City. ( Felipe Dana, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Joseph Gedeon Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios