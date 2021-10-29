A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Inscrutable Senator Kyrsten Sinema 2021-10-29

October 29, 2021

Download
The Implications of Private Military Training Complexes in North Carolina
The State of Black Women's Representation in American Politics
Delays in Reconciliation Deal Hamper Biden's Trip to Europe
The Inscrutable Senator Kyrsten Sinema
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., right, speaks with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, left, as she walks out of the Senate chamber.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios