A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The State of Black Women's Representation in American Politics

Download

October 29, 2021

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at an SEIU event before the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention. Harris is only the second Black woman to serve in the Senate.
( Jeff Chiu / AP Photo )
Produced by Meg Dalton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios