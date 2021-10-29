The State of Black Women's Representation in American Politics Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at an SEIU event before the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention. Harris is only the second Black woman to serve in the Senate. ( Jeff Chiu / AP Photo ) Produced by Meg Dalton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios