A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Whistleblower Exposes Facebook's Prioritization of Profit Over People 2021-10-06

October 6, 2021

Download
Afro-Latino Representation in Children's Books
The Hidden Biases of Search Engine Algorithms
Whistleblower Exposes Facebook's Prioritization of Profit Over People
Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 5.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios