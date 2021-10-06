Whistleblower Exposes Facebook's Prioritization of Profit Over People 2021-10-06 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Afro-Latino Representation in Children's Books The Hidden Biases of Search Engine Algorithms Whistleblower Exposes Facebook's Prioritization of Profit Over People Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 5. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios