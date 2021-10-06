A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Whistleblower Exposes Facebook's Prioritization of Profit Over People

Download

October 6, 2021

Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 5.
( Matt McClain / AP Photo )
Produced by Deborah Goldstein
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios