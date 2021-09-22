Border Patrol's Sub-Human Treatment of Haitian Migrants 2021-09-22 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Pfizer Announces Vaccine Safe and Effective for Children Ages 5 to 11 Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Ethiopia Border Patrol's Sub-Human Treatment of Haitian Migrants U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios