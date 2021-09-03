Texas Abortion Providers Grapple with New Reality Under Restrictive Law 2021-09-03 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Texas Abortion Providers Grapple with New Reality Under Restrictive Law A New Jersey Bill Could Expand Reproductive Healthcare The Legal Questions Surrounding Texas's Restrictive Abortion Law Before Roe v Wade there was the Jane Collective A woman walks outside the Whole Women's Health Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios