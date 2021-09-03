A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Texas Abortion Providers Grapple with New Reality Under Restrictive Law 2021-09-03

September 3, 2021

Download
Texas Abortion Providers Grapple with New Reality Under Restrictive Law
A New Jersey Bill Could Expand Reproductive Healthcare
The Legal Questions Surrounding Texas's Restrictive Abortion Law
Before Roe v Wade there was the Jane Collective
A woman walks outside the Whole Women's Health Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios