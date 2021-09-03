The Legal Questions Surrounding Texas's Restrictive Abortion Law Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email May 5, 2021, file photo, Texas state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, center at lectern, stands with fellow lawmakers in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas, as she opposes GOP lead abortion bill. ( Eric Gay, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Meg Dalton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios