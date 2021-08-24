A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How Full FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine Could Impact the Fight Against COVID-19 2021-08-24

August 24, 2021

Download
A Host of Problems for Jeopardy!
Julius Jones Fights for Commutation
How Full FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine Could Impact the Fight Against COVID-19
COVID Cases Surge in Alabama As ICU's Run Out of Beds
The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in New York. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios