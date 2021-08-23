A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Colorado River is Facing a Water Shortage 2021-08-23

August 23, 2021

Download
What U.S. Immigration Policy Means for Haiti's Recovery
How the OnlyFans Ban Disrupts Content Creators
Georgia State Board of Elections Moves Ahead With Review of Fulton County
The Colorado River is Facing a Water Shortage
A riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nev. Oct. 14, 2015.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios