Georgia State Board of Elections Moves Ahead With Review of Fulton County

August 23, 2021

The Georgia State Board of Elections plans to appoint a review panel this week as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county. November 25,2020.
( Ben Gray / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios