Ethiopia Declares a Ceasefire in the Tigray Region 2021-06-29 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Ethiopia Declares a Ceasefire in the Tigray Region Does Critical Race Theory Have a Role in the Military? Black TikTok Creators Have Had Enough In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios