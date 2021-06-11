A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Vice President Kamala Harris to Migrants: Do Not Come 2021-06-11

June 11, 2021

Download
Vice President Kamala Harris to Migrants: Do Not Come
Senator Joe Manchin's Moderate Grip on Washington
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, attend a news conference, Monday, June 7, 2021, at the National Palace in Guatemala City.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios