What Advances in MDMA-assisted Therapy Mean for People with PTSD 2021-05-12

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Vietnam veteran Luciano Sevilla-Rivera (left) discusses his medical condition with VA social worker Eduardo Vicenty-Santini. Sevilla-Rivera says his PTSD was triggered by Hurricane Maria.