Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murdering George Floyd 2021-04-21 Demonstrators gather around the pavement where George Floyd was murdered outside Cup Foods to celebrate the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios