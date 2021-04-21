How Notions of Masculinity Have Evolved in Hip Hop Over Time Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2011. The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as Ruff Ryder. ( AP Photo/David Goldman, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC