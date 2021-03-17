A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Across the U.S., Republicans Express Hesitancy About Getting COVID-19 Vaccines 2021-03-17

March 17, 2021

Download
Across the U.S., Republicans Express Hesitancy About Getting COVID-19 Vaccines
Republican Lawmakers in Texas Attempt to Reduce Access to Voting
Why We Ask Women to Create Safety Rather Than Eradicating Male Violence
Artists Weigh Benefits and Risks of Return to Live Performances
In this Jan. 31, 2021 file photo registered Nurse Rita Alba gives a patient the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Community Center.
( Mary Altaffer / AP Photo )
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios