A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Domestic Workers Hit Hard By the COVID-19 Pandemic 2021-03-05

March 5, 2021

Download
Domestic Workers Hit Hard By the COVID-19 Pandemic
Across the Country 70 Anti-Trans Bills Pending in State Legislatures
Pandemic Delays Vote on United Methodist Church Split Over LGBTQ Issues
New Podcast Dives Deep into Selena's Legacy and Latino Identity
In this Dec. 14, 2018 photo, domestic worker Rocio Campos, removes a towel from the dryer, in Mexico City.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios