The Takeaway Answers Your Vaccine Questions 2021-03-03 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Takeaway Answers Your Vaccine Questions What the Relationship Between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Looks Like Under the Biden Administration How Hollywood Depicts People Living Paycheck to Paycheck People line up for a COVID-19 vaccine outside a NYC Health Department clinic. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios