The Deep History of White Supremacy Within the U.S. Military 2021-01-27 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Deep History of White Supremacy Within the U.S. Military What You Need to Know About the New Guidance on Wearing Masks Is the Biden Administration Ready to Tackle the National Child Care Crisis? The formation, known as "Ranger File," is standard operating procedure for a combat team "stacking up" to breach a building. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios