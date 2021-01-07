A list of our sites
Tracking the White Extremists Involved in Insurrection at the Capitol 2021-01-07

January 7, 2021

Tracking the White Extremists Involved in Insurrection at the Capitol
How a Pro-Trump Mob Breached the U.S. Capitol
Police Response to Far-Right Insurrection Draws Comparisons to Last Summer's Black Lives Matter Protests
Listeners on Trump Insurrectionists That Stormed the U.S. Capitol
Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
