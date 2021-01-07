Tracking the White Extremists Involved in Insurrection at the Capitol 2021-01-07 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Tracking the White Extremists Involved in Insurrection at the Capitol How a Pro-Trump Mob Breached the U.S. Capitol Police Response to Far-Right Insurrection Draws Comparisons to Last Summer's Black Lives Matter Protests Listeners on Trump Insurrectionists That Stormed the U.S. Capitol Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios