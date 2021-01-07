A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Listeners on Trump Insurrectionists That Stormed the U.S. Capitol

Download

January 7, 2021

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
( AP Photo/John Minchillo )
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios