A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How the Pandemic Changed Our Relationship with Big Tech 2020-12-31

December 31, 2020

Download
How the Pandemic Changed Our Relationship with Big Tech
Making Sense of 2020 Through Poetry -- and the Art That Got Us Through It All
From the COVID-19 Pandemic to Black Lives Matter: What Kwanzaa Means in 2020
An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC