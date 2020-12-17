What Does Right-Wing Extremism Look Like Post-Trump? 2020-12-17 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email What Does Right-Wing Extremism Look Like Post-Trump? 2020 Has Been A Rough Year for Press Freedom The History of Holiday Cookies Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios