Push for Accountability at Fort Hood Leads to Personnel Shake-Up 2020-12-10 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Push for Accountability at Fort Hood Leads to Personnel Shake-Up The FCC Awarded Billions of Dollars to Help Close the Digital Divide Breaking Into the Marijuana Business is An Uphill Battle for People of Color Comedian Mary Holland on Writing a Holiday Hit with "Happiest Season" Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, left, and Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, right, depart after speaking at a briefing on an investigation into Fort Hood, Texas at the Pentagon. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios