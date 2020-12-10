Push for Accountability at Fort Hood Leads to Personnel Shake-Up Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, left, and Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, right, depart after speaking at a briefing on an investigation into Fort Hood, Texas at the Pentagon. ( AP Photo/Andrew Harnik ) Produced by Jose Olivares and Meg Dalton Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC