Amid Presidential Transition, Trump Expected to Issue Additional Pardons 2020-12-07 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Amid Presidential Transition, Trump Expected to Issue Additional Pardons The Collapse of the Iconic Arecibo Observatory Telescope The Lullabies We Sing Can Tell Us More About Ourselves Than You May Think Trump announced the pardon on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 calling it his “Great Honor." Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios