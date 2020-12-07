A list of our sites
The Lullabies We Sing Can Tell Us More About Ourselves Than You May Think

December 7, 2020

First-time dad Nick Lachey knows all about rocking a baby to sleep. His new album called 'A Father's Lullaby' just might help other parents get their kids to bed on time too.
Produced by Jason Turesky
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
