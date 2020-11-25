Dr. Anthony Fauci on the State of the Pandemic, As Holiday Season Gets Underway 2020-11-25 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Dr. Anthony Fauci on the State of the Pandemic, As Holiday Season Gets Underway How Did Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving During the 1918 Flu Pandemic? What to Watch This Holiday Season Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of the experts expected to testify before the Senate — remotely. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios