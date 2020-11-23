Trump Administration's Final Policy Actions Could Have Long Term Impacts 2020-11-23 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Trump Administration's Final Policy Actions Could Have Long Term Impacts The Airline Industry, Once Again, is Feeling the Crunch Election Results Are Still Being Held Up in a Few States Millions of Low-Income Americans Never Got Relief Money from the CARES Act "The Queen's Gambit" and Sexism in Chess On and Off the Small Screen President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the briefing room at the White House Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios