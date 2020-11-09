A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Power of Black Women at the Ballot Box 2020-11-09

November 9, 2020

Download
The Power of Black Women at the Ballot Box
President-elect Biden Faces Uphill Battle to Unify Deeply Polarized Nation
The Trump Campaign Mounts Legal Challenges in Multiple States Following Biden’s Win
People celebrate after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios